EOS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $786.11 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $786.11 million and approximately $146.68 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001495 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001754 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001955 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,113,847,430 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,851,545 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

