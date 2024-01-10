Everscale (EVER) Trading Up 74.3% Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $123.49 million and $2.98 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded up 74.3% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,224,869 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

