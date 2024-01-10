My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 10.8% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $662,170.54 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004147 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

