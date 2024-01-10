Cardano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $641.05 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.59 billion and $641.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.26 or 0.05284866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,385,741,779 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

