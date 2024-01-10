Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

