Gradient Investments LLC Sells 822 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.75 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $268.97 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.35 and a 200-day moving average of $376.46.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

