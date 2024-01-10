Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $290.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.