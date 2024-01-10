Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after buying an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,403 shares of company stock worth $9,320,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.72.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.