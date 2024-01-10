Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,317 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 385.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

