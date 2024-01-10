Gradient Investments LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 186,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 19.4% in the third quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $984,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.42.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

