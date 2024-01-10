Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,442. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

