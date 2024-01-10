Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.