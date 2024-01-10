Gradient Investments LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.