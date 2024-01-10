Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections stock opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

