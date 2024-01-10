Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 3.18% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJUL. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,759,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

