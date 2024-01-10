Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Intrepid Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

