Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.09 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

