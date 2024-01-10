NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 1.0 %

NTST opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 630.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NETSTREIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.