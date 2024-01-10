Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.850 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of HELE stock opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.