Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.