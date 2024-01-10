Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

