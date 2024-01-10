Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

