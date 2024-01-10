Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
