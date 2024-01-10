Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HROWL)

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
HROWL stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
