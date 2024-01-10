Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:HROWL)

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

HROWL stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

