Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SNCRL)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.