Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SNCRL)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
