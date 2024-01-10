Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.72 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $86.60 million and $3.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001423 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

