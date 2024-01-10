Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $17.30 million and $44,678.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.