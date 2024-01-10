Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2,828.78 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

