Dogecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $921.80 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.05 billion and approximately $921.80 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00147143 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008998 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,595,026,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
