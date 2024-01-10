SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $118.71 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,758,930 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 448,758,930.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.27036265 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $22,839,710.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.