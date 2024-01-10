BITICA COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119,342.65 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $197,519.92 and $119,342.65 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,056.43 or 1.00164421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011104 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00180140 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003525 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,048,740,877 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000986 USD and is down -14.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $123,400.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

