WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.80

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 91440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $3,517,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $530,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

