Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.38

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.32, with a volume of 165706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

