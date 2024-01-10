iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.81

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1522525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.