Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.76

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 693741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

