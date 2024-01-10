iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.11

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 182972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $569.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $960,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000.
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.