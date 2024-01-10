iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.11

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 182972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $960,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

