iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $397.36

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $397.36 and last traded at $397.21, with a volume of 442412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.56.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.93 and a 200 day moving average of $361.65.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

