AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.92

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 79398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
AXA Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
