Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13,100.00

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £131 ($166.99) and last traded at £128 ($163.16), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £128 ($163.16).
Nationwide Building Society Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,615.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,202.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 0.28.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
