Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.16

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 1229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

