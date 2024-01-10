TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $214.66 million and $17.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00021138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,743,218 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,582,973 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.