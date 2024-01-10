Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,006.32

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $1,006.32 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

