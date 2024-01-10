Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $191.00 at UBS Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $167.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.4 %

RGA stock opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

