Needham & Company LLC Increases MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

