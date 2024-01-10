BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Cap of $44.48 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $293.22 or 0.00651865 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $44.48 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,690,477 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
