KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7 %

PWR stock opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $138.01 and a 1-year high of $219.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average is $193.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

