First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

