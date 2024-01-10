Gradient Investments LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.21. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

