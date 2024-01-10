Gradient Investments LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,463,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

