Skylands Capital LLC Buys 60,300 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 297,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $758,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GPK opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

