Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

