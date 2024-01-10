Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 68,991 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.33%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

